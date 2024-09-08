Brockville, Ont. community reacts to new regulations on nicotine pouches

A few weeks ago, the federal government banned convenience stores from selling Zonnic Nicotine Pouches, a product advertised as a healthier alternative to vaping and smoking.

Instead, limited flavours will now only be available behind the counter at pharmacies.

But in Brockville, Ont., the two Shoppers Drug Mart locations and the Rexall Drugstore told CTV News Ottawa they don't plan to stock the product any time soon.

According to Jayde Poirier that's a good thing.

"I think they should just get rid of them completely," she said. "Just remove them completely, ban them everywhere."

Her boyfriend started using the pouches to try and quit vaping, but Poirier said that only created another problem.

"Now he's just addicted to that. So, it doesn't really change anything," she explained.

One Circle K location in the City of Thousand Islands says the pouches were extremely popular, and that three to four customers came shopping for them on Sunday morning alone, only to walk out empty handed.

Nicotine pouches were approved by Health Canada last year, but officials say they've become too accessible for minors.

Advocates for the pouches, however, argue that with these new regulations, they've become even less accessible for those who were actually using them to quit smoking.