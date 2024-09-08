2 people extricated, 2 cats saved following vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Two people have been extricated and two cats have been brought to safety following a vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa Sunday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services/ handout) Two people have been extricated and two cats have been brought to safety following a vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa Sunday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services/ handout)
    Ottawa Fire Services says two people have been extricated and two cats have been brought to safety following a vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa Sunday morning.

    Firefighters say they received a call around 4:25 a.m. from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asking for assistance in helping two people trapped inside a car that rolled over on Highway 417 West and Panmure Road.

    When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that the car had rolled over and rested on its side in the centre median in an area full of trees. They then started cutting away the trees using a chainsaw to access the vehicle.

    When they stabilized the car by 4:44 a.m., they started extricating the two occupants using specialized tools.

    After the two occupants were extricated, they told firefighters that there were two cats left inside the car.

    Firefighters then brought the two cats to safety.

    The OPP remained on the scene to investigate.

