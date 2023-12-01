OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end

    Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus was involved in a collision with three vehicles at Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus was involved in a collision with three vehicles at Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

    A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated for injuries at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Riverside Drive just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

    Ottawa police say the crash involved an OC Transpo bus and possibly three other vehicles. CTV News Ottawa video shows a pickup truck and an SUV damaged at the scene of the crash.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says a man suffered a medical incident and was transported to hospital.

    Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

    "There were no customers on board and the operator has been taken to hospital for further medical treatment." OC Transpo director Troy Carter said in an emailed statement. 

    "OC Transpo is conducting an internal safety investigation to gather more information on the causes of the incident."  

     Police continue to investigate.

