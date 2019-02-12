

Despite missing two deadlines, the consortium building the $2.1 billion Confederation Line LRT is confident of meeting a March 31 handover date to the City of Ottawa.

OC Transpo boss John Manconi is still being cautious and told councillors Tuesday he is 'highly skeptical' that Rideau Transit Group will meet the March deadline

RTG CEO Peter Lauch appeared before the city's finance and economic development committee to assure councillors of the progress made in construction and testing of the LRT system.

