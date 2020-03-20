OTTAWA -- Transit riders can no longer board the Confederation Line trains through the first door due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After implementing rear-door boarding on buses earlier this week, OC Transpo has closed the door closest to the operator cabs on the Confederation Line until further notice.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi announced the move to help limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

OC Transpo is installing tape to block the doors and area closest to the operator cab from the rest of the train.

Customers will still be able to use Cooperative seating areas in the other parts of the train.

OC Transpo says commuters with bicycles should use the next closest door at the front of the train.

On Monday, OC Transpo implemented rear door boarding on conventional buses. Cash fares and paper transfers are no longer accepted on buses.

Manconi says OC Transpo is looking at barrier options for Line 2 trains, but it’s challenging to implement since there are only two doors on the trains.