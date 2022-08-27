OC Transpo blames IT system issue for interrupting LRT service Saturday morning

OC Transpo says an IT system issue is to blame for a lack of LRT service early Saturday morning.

Transit riders took replacement buses because of what OC Transpo initially dubbed a “system wide communication issue” at 6 a.m. Some service was later restored to the eastern portion of the line before full service resumed at 7:30 a.m.

In a Twitter thread, OC Transpo said the issue affected the control room’s ability to control the ventilation system in the downtown tunnel and at St. Laurent Station.

Ventilation in the tunnels is a “piece of safety critical equipment required to operate trains,” OC Transpo said.

“As a result, we were unable to launch O-Train Line 1 and R1 bus service was implemented across the system.”

The transit service said Rideau Transit Maintenance reacted quickly to have service restored within 90 minutes, but an apology was still offered.

“We recognize this is an inconvenience to our customers and apologize for the issues experienced this morning,” OC Transpo said.

This comes just days after maintenance on the Confederation Line, which required that LRT service end early some nights. Regular service on the line resumed on Friday.

The work, which included rail repairs and switch heater calibration before winter, was meant to be done in June but was delayed because of supply issues.