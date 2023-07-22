O-Train shut down following a bearing issue and meet eastern Ontario's newest millionaire: Top 5 stories this week

Ottawa's light-rail transit system is shut down for the week, a Kingston, Ont. woman is Canada's newest millionaire and a reunion 80 years in the making.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa's light-rail transit system has been out of service for six days after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar ordered the immediate shutdown of the O-Train during the Monday afternoon commute after the issue was discovered, and said all vehicles would need to be inspected before service resumed.

"Stopping Line 1 service was a difficult decision, but it was the right thing to do," Amilcar said on Tuesday. "We would never jeopardize our customers' safety. Your safety is our top priority. I will be the first person on the train as soon as it resumes service. If the train is not safe, we will not run it."

As of Friday, 24 of 45 vehicles had been inspected, with no new issues discovered. Rideau Transit Group has also conducted test runs with different "train and track configurations" to investigate the axle bearing issue.

As of Saturday afternoon, there was no date for the return to service for the O-Train.

"RTG is discussing return to service scenarios with the City," Amilcar said.

"Key data analysis is being conducted to provide additional information for the return to service plan, with a view to providing a more comprehensive update on Monday, which will also outline next steps."

Amilcar says work will continue "around the clock" on all key areas of the investigation into the axle bearing issue.

The closure of the LRT system has diverted tens of thousands of commuters onto R1 replacement bus service, which has forced the cancellation of over 100 bus trips a day on regular routes.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford said there would be no provincial funding for Stage 3 to extend LRT to Barrhaven and Kanata until the city and OC Transpo fix the problems with the O-Train.

An R1 replacement bus travels along Rideau Street on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

A 17-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a house fire on Booth Street, which is being treated as a homicide by Ottawa police.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 300 block of Booth Street, at Willow Street, just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa police say that a deceased person was located in the building after the fire was extinguished.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Hussein Hamam, 17, of Ottawa.

The Ottawa police homicide unit continues to investigate the fatal fire.

Ottawa police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal fire on Booth Street in Ottawa on July 19, 2023.

A 28-year-old woman died after being struck by an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim died from her injuries following the crash.

City officials confirmed the bus involved in the collision was an R1 bus, which was running due to the LRT shutdown.

"Our first thoughts are with the pedestrian and their loved ones. We are also thinking of the impact of this on the bus operator, the affected passengers, and witnesses," OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said.

"OC Transpo is supporting all emergency services on the scene and is fully cooperating with Ottawa Police Service, who have launched an investigation."

Emergency crews on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ian Urbach/CTV News Ottawa)

A special reunion 80 years in the making will be held in Ottawa next month.

It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night.

"I was driving the Jeep in 1944 in Holland near the Eindhoven airport," he recalls. "I thought I saw movement as I went by, I thought it could be soldiers… so I backed up and there's two little kids in the ditch."

Armitage figures the boy was around six years old and the girl around three.

"So I dug them out. It was cold, cold, cold," he said. "I took them to the field kitchen and I said to the chef, 'Get yourself help, look after these kids, clean them up and warm them up.'"

He says the boy ended up going home but they took the girl to a nunnery. Armitage had to move with the troops and never knew what happened to the girl.

Armitage went on to have a distinguished military career. He was also a veterinarian, member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and is the recipient of the Order of Ontario and Ottawa’s Key to the City.

But he says he still couldn't get the girl out of his mind. This spring, Armitage told his story to Dutch media in the hopes of somehow finding out who the little girl was.

"All of a sudden this guy came forward and he said, 'I know a lady that could maybe fit that bill.'"

Armitage said at first he thought the children may be brother and sister but it turns out that wasn't the case.

"When I seen the newspaper and I read it I knew immediately that was me because I told that story so many times in my life," said Sonja Jobes, who is now 83 and living in Minnesota.

Second World War veteran Dr. Roly Armitage says he can't wait to reunite with the child he rescued in Holland in 1944. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

A Kingston, Ont. woman was on vacation when she won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Laurie Scott picked up her grand prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after winning the top prize in the June 9 Lotto Max draw.

"My ticket was purchased automatically when I was on vacation," Scott said, noting she signed up for a Lotto Max subscription with OLG.

While she was travelling, Scott received an email from OLG, but she couldn't log into her OLG account because she was outside of Ontario.

“I contacted OLG to get more information, but I had to log into my account to know for sure. It seemed I’d won the jackpot, but I couldn’t believe it was real until I saw it for myself," Scott said. "I had to put the news out of my mind to enjoy the rest of my trip."

When the retired academic librarian returned home, she logged into her account to see she was a millionaire.

"I was shocked and excited as I tried to wrap my head around the amount. I’m glad I didn’t know how much I won while I was on vacation – my thoughts would have been consumed by it!"

Scott plans to complete some home renovations and travel with her winnings, along with donating to charities "close to my heart."

Laurie Scott of Kingston, Ont. picks up her $22 million Lotto Max jackpot at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (OLG/release)