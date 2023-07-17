A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Simon Gagne (left) of the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers wears the new hockey jersey and socks unveiled by Hockey Canada in Kelowna, British Columbia on Wednesday, August 17, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Jeff Bassett)

Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash

The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.

  • Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital

    The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.

