Porter Airlines launches seasonal routes between Ottawa and Florida

Ottawa residents can escape the cold, winter weather on flights to Florida this winter.

Porter Airlines is launching new seasonal routes over the next week, with non-stop service from the Ottawa International Airport to Tampa and Fort Myers.

Starting Friday, Porter Airlines is offering four weekly flights between Ottawa and Tampa International Airport. The flight departs Ottawa at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving in Tampa at 7:55 p.m.

Starting November 28, Porter will be offering three flights a week between Ottawa and Fort Myers. The flight will depart Ottawa on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"Florida’s Gulf Coast is popular among Ottawa-Gatineau passengers who plan their escape from our cold winters," Joel Tkach, vice president of business development and marketing at the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said.

"We’re thrilled that Porter has added two more options for travellers in their quest for Florida’s warm sunshine and world-renowned sandy beaches.”

The Ottawa to Florida flights are the latest flights launched by Porter Airlines. Earlier this fall, Porter launched Ottawa to Las Vegas service, with four flights a week.

