Kingston, Ont. woman wins $22 million Lotto Max jackpot

Laurie Scott of Kingston, Ont. picks up her $22 million Lotto Max jackpot at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (OLG/release) Laurie Scott of Kingston, Ont. picks up her $22 million Lotto Max jackpot at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (OLG/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina