OTTAWA -- Ottawa's 11 month-old light rail transit system will be out of service for part of Sunday morning while the City of Ottawa conducts surveys of the system.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the city is undertaking surveys of the track and the overhead catenary system using specialized track equipment.

"While some of this work can be undertaken overnight outside of service hours, a video survey of the line must be completed during the day," said Manconi.

"This activity will provide information on the condition of the track and OCS infrastructure, and is a standard practice on all rail systems."

The O-Train will remain out of service until 10 a.m. on Sunday to provide the work. O-Train service normally starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The R1 replacement bus service will continue to provide service between 8 and 10 a.m. on Sunday between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.