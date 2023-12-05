OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • O-Train disruption causes headaches for commuters Tuesday morning

    A LRT vehicle sits parked on the westbound track of the O-Train line near Lees Avenue on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) A LRT vehicle sits parked on the westbound track of the O-Train line near Lees Avenue on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

    A stopped westbound O-Train created significant delays for about 90 minutes on Tuesday morning.

    OC Transpo said on social media just after 5:35 a.m. that all service at Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations was running on the eastbound platforms only because of a stopped train on the line.

    Commuters were being asked to change trains at Lyon, creating significant backlogs on Line 1.

    OC Transpo said the issue with the stopped train was resolved just before 6:55 a.m. and regular train service resumed.

    Riders can visit the OC Transpo website for more information on delays and cancellations.

