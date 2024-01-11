Non-Public Funds workers on military bases could go on strike Monday

OTTAWA
    Non-Public Funds workers on Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa and Petawawa could walk off the job as of Monday if an agreement cannot be reached with the union representing them.

    Public Service Aliance of Canada (PSAC) said on Thursday in a news release a total of nearly 500 workers who provide critical support services on military bases, including workers in Valcartier, Bagotville, Kingston, and Montreal St-Jean will also be affected.

    “NPF workers play a pivotal role supporting Canadian military members and their families, but many of them barely make minimum wage, and are working two jobs just to make ends meet,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. “These workers deserve wages that are on par with the rest of the federal public service.”

    The union is asking for fair wages, a national pay grid for all NPF workers across the country and better job security.

    PSAC adds moving to a national pay grid would improve wages for all members and ensure equal pay for equal work.

    “NPF workers are some of the lowest paid workers in the country, and earn far less than the rest of the federal public service,” said June Winger, Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) national president. “Workers are demanding respect, and the solution is clear – pay workers fair and decent wages across the country.”

    PSAC says working conditions and wages of public service workers were unaffected by the PSAC’s national strike for 155,000 workers last spring.

    “At NPF, we’re treated like second-class workers who get paid less to do the same work as our colleagues elsewhere in the public service,” said Cathy O’Kane, vice-president for NPF with UNDE who has worked as an NPF employee for more than 30 years.

    “It has taken me more than 30 years to reach the same pay as an entry-level casual worker at the Department of National Defence. I want to make things better for all NPF members, so that others don’t have to go through what I did."

