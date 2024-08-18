No one injured in abandoned home on fire in Lowertown

Ottawa Paramedic Service says there were no injuries reported following a fire that started inside an abandoned home in Lowertown on Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls shortly after 9:37 a.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from the front of a single-family home located in the 100 block of Guigues Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed that flames were coming from the front porch. That was when they declared a “working fire” to get more resources brought to the scene.

They quickly started attacking the fire by advancing a hose line inside the home. Throughout the process, firefighters encountered some risks, including "live hydro wires and exposure unit next door."

When the fire was declared under control around 10 a.m., crews searched the home for occupants and did not find anyone inside.

Nearby homes were at risk of catching fire, firefighters say, noting that they were able to protect them.

A fire truck remains on the scene to monitor for any flare ups.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.