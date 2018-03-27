

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa firefighters say no one has been reported hurt after a fire at a Roman Catholic church in Little Italy Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to St. Anthony of Padua, on the corner of Booth Street and Gladstone Avenue at around 3:07 p.m. on reports of haze in the building. A working fire was declared a short time later.

The fire was deemed under control in about 15 minutes, however, and no injuries were reported.

BOOTH ST FIRE: Firefighters have confirmed fire under control at 3:22pm Crews are checking for extension. Fire reportedly in small concrete structure with no visible extension. No reported injuries at this time. Traffic will continue to be impacted. #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/89Ey0XFOUq — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 27, 2018

ST ANTHONY’S CHURCH: firefighters quickly extinguished fire in annex of the church. No reported extension. Loss stopped confirmed at 3:28p.m. Crews remain on scene to ventilate smoke which traveled to main building. Investigator enroute. Some roads reopened #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/tIBch23nV2 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 27, 2018

The cause of the fire, which was found in the annex of the church, is under investigation and it’s not yet known how much, if any, damage was done.

Roads have been closed in the area. Booth is closed from Balsam Street to Raymond Street and Gladstone is closed from Rochester Street to Lebreton Street North.