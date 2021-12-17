You will no longer be able to walk-in to a city of Ottawa community vaccination clinic to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health says residents will now need to book an appointment to receive a booster dose at the community clinics, "due to increased line-ups" at the clinics.

On Thursday, there were long lines at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex. One person told CTV News Ottawa they arrived for their appointment at 10:20 a.m., but didn't get their shot until after 12 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health says the clinic at uOttawa has seen an increase of drop-ins for a booster shot this week.

"The provincial announcement (Wednesday) urging eligible people in Ontario to book their third dose appointments led to an increase in drop-in appointments at the University of Ottawa clinic," said OPH in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"We are prioritizing appointments and have very limited capacity for drop-ins as we are fully booked for that clinic, which is staffed for our planned capacity."

Ottawa Public Health says drop-in appointments are still available for first and second doses at Ottawa's vaccination clinics.

We are very grateful to see continued interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and we are working very hard to increase capacity as soon as possible.

(2/3) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) December 16, 2021

As of Monday, Ottawa residents aged 50 and older are now eligible to book an appointment for a third shot at community clinics and pharmacies. Starting Monday, Dec. 20, all Ottawa residents 18 and older are eligible to receive a booster shot, 84 days after their second dose.

You can book an appointment through the Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccination portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 and through select pharmacies and primary care settings.