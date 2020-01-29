OTTAWA -- As contract talks resume between the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the provincial government, rotating strikes continue.

Two eastern Ontario boards are affected today.

The UCDSB says there will be no classes or transportation for any Kindergarten to Grade 8 students today, including Grade 7 and 8 students who attend a secondary school. Classes and transportation for Grades 9 to 12 will not be impacted and all classes, exams, and activities will continue as normal.

The Limestone District Board issued a similar statement, saying all elementary and intermediate schools are closed and students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 should not report to school. All secondary schools will remain open during exams.

On Tuesday, a government-appointed mediator managed to get ETFO and the Province back to the table, for the first time in more than a month.

But if talks break down or remain stalled, ETFO will still hold its planned walkouts next week, including a province-wide strike on Thurs., Feb. 6.