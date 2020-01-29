OTTAWA -- School boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are preparing for a series of one-day strikes over the next week.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario plans to hold a one-day strike in each board across Ontario next week, along with a province-wide strike on February 6. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is planning a one-day strike on Tuesday if a deal is not reached.

Here is a look at how school boards in the region will be impacted by the job action:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Wednesday: February 5: All OCDSB elementary schools will be closed to students in grades K-8 due to a one-day strike by ETFO members.

All OCDSB elementary schools will be closed to students in grades K-8 due to a one-day strike by ETFO members. Thursday: February 6: All OCDSB elementary schools will be closed to students in grades K-8 due to a one-day, province-wide strike by ETFO members.

Note: OCDSB says classes cancelled include students in grade 7 and 8 attending Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden High School

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Tuesday, February 4: All elementary and secondary schools will be closed if OECTA proceeds with a one-day, province-wide strike.

Upper Canada District School Board

January 29 : All Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by ETFO members

: All Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by ETFO members Wednesday, February 5 : All Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled if ETFO members hold a one-day strike

: All Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled if ETFO members hold a one-day strike Thursday, February 6: All Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled if ETFO proceeds with a one-day, province-wide strike.

Note: The UCDSB says classes cancelled include Grade 7 and 8 students that attend a secondary school.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Tuesday, February 4: All elementary and secondary schools will be closed if OECTA proceeds with a one-day, province-wide strike.

Renfrew County District School Board

Monday, February 3: All elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students if ETFO proceeds with a one-day strike.

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students if ETFO proceeds with a one-day strike. Thursday, February 6: All elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students if ETFO proceeds with a one-day, province-wide strike.

The RCDSB says ETFO represents all elementary teachers, elementary occasional teachers, educational assistants, school support counsellors and other educational support personnel in elementary and secondary schools.

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board