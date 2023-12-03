OTTAWA
Ottawa

No injuries to humans or animals reported after east-end barn fire

Ottawa firefighters respond to a barn fire on Birchgrove Road. Dec. 2, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters respond to a barn fire on Birchgrove Road. Dec. 2, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Fire Services says no humans or animals were hurt as crews battled a barn fire in the city's rural east end earlier this weekend.

Firefighters were called to the 4700-block of Birchgrove Road between Russell and Magladry roads at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a barn that was fully aflame.

This barn was used to store dry hay for cattle and some farm equipment, but there was another barn with livestock nearby. A diesel tank out front also created a hazard for firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters worked to protect the livestock in the other barn and keep the diesel tank cool. It took seven hours to get the fire under control.

What caused the barn to erupt into flames is under investigation.

