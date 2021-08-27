Advertisement
No injuries reported following two-alarm fire at Sandy Hill home
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 5:47PM EDT
Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze on Stewart Street. Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out in a Sandy Hill home Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a home on Stewart Street between Augusta and Coburg streets at 4:30 p.m. on reports that the roof was on fire. Black smoke could be seen rising from the house.
A second alarm had to be called before the fire was declared under control at 5:12 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.