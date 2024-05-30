No injuries reported following high rise balcony fire in Hintonburg

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a balcony in a high rise in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls shortly after 10:30 a.m. reporting visible flames and black smoke coming out of a balcony on the sixth floor of a building located in the 100-block of Bayswater Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, two minutes into the initial call, they found that the balcony, which is a shared one with a divider in between, was on fire.

They started extinguishing the fire when they confirmed that it "had breached the glass patio door and began to spread inside the apartment."

The fire was declared under control and prevented from spreading into the other unit that shared the same balcony at 11:04 a.m.

Firefighters then searched the two apartments and the one located next door for occupants, but nobody was inside.

High-pressurized fans were then used to ventilate the residual smoke out of the 17-storey building.

All residents safely returned to their units when the air quality was deemed clear.

Though no injuries were reported, "victim assistance was required for two adults," firefighters say.

An investigator was also dispatched to investigate what led into the fire.