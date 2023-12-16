OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported after U-Haul driver strikes carport in Ottawa

    Two carports in the New Edinburgh area of Ottawa were damaged when a driver crashed a U-Haul truck Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Two carports in the New Edinburgh area of Ottawa were damaged when a driver crashed a U-Haul truck Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt but two carports in the New Edinburgh area were damaged after a driver crashed a U-Haul truck into them.

    The OFS structural collapse team was dispatched to an address on Ivy Crescent at around 10:40 a.m. Saturday in response to the crash, spokesperson Nick DeFazio said. One carport was significantly damaged and was resting on the truck. The neighbouring carport was also affected.

    The structural collapse team spent the morning shoring up the two carports to provide enough support to remove the U-Haul. A City of Ottawa building services representative was also on scene.

    Why the driver crashed is unknown.

