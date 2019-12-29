OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services extinguished a fire at a home under renovation in the south end last night.

Ottawa fire crews say they received multiple calls from motorists reporting smoke and flames coming from the roof and side of a home at 1170 Rosebella Avenue at 9:57pm.

When crews arrived, they found fire on the second floor and roof of the two story home, which was threatening to spread to the property next door.

Crews say they removed propane salamander heaters from the attached garage and had the blaze under control by 10:48pm. No damage was done to the neighbouring property. The cause of the fire and the cost of damage is unknown at this time. An investigation is taking place.

The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.