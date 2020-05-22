OTTAWA -- Nine more residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new deaths linked to the virus in its daily epidemiology update on Friday afternoon. There has been 220 deaths linked to the virus in Ottawa.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there has been 1,885 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says 44 residents are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases is 56 years-old. The oldest case involved a 105-year-old resident.

A total of 510 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 77 per cent of the COVID-19 cases have now been resolved.

The report shows 1,465 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 200 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Transmission

More than half of the COVID-19 cases are linked to exposure in a long-term care home, retirement home, shelter, hospital or group home setting.

Statistics show 995 cases are linked to institutional exposure.

Community transmission is linked to 313 cases, while contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is linked to 357 cases.

Travel is linked to 124 cases of COVID-19.