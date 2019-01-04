

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Part of the Rideau Canal Skateway will close at midnight tonight, due to the weather. The National Capital Commission says that the section of the Canal between the Bank Street Bridge and the Bronson Street Bridge will be temporarily closed because of adverse weather conditions and their negative impact on the ice.

This section was just opened for skating this morning but, according to the NCC, the current forecast suggests it will be difficult to maintain a safe ice surface.

“The 2.7 kilometres of ice between Pretoria Bride (Hawthorne Avenue) and the Bank Street Bridge remain open for skating,” the NCC said in a news release, adding “The NCC’s Rideau Canal Skateway team plans to open all the sections of the world’s largest skating rink as soon as ice conditions are safe and weather permits. The public is asked not to venture onto closed sections of the Skateway.”