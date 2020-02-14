BROCKVILLE -- Jeannette Runciman, the wife of longtime Ontario MPP and former senator Bob Runciman, has been killed after being struck by a car in Brockville.

Police say the collision happened in the parking lot of Brockville General Hospital after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, a car was backing out of a parking space at the time.

Runciman was rushed to the emergency room, but could not be saved. Her husband was also at the hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, but they do not consider the death to be a criminal matter.

Bob Runciman was first elected as a Member of Provincial Parliament in 1981, leaving the Leeds-Grenville riding to join the Senate of Canada in 2010.