OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • New way to combat anti-Black racism being unveiled Wednesday night

    Courtesy: Odyssey Showcase Courtesy: Odyssey Showcase
    Share

    A new way to help combat anti-Black racism is being unveiled Wednesday night at the Arts Court Theatre by Odyssey Showcase.

    It's a series of free online videos Odessey has produced as part of a larger project to help combat racism.

    The videos deal specifically with the challenges faced by Black Canadians and are part of a larger program of ongoing outreach to student audiences. Odyssey Showcase has been portraying Canadian social and cultural experiences for a quarter century by featuring the voices, stories, and history of diverse communities, through artistic expression.

    The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public with limited seating available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News