New way to combat anti-Black racism being unveiled Wednesday night

A new way to help combat anti-Black racism is being unveiled Wednesday night at the Arts Court Theatre by Odyssey Showcase.

It's a series of free online videos Odessey has produced as part of a larger project to help combat racism.

The videos deal specifically with the challenges faced by Black Canadians and are part of a larger program of ongoing outreach to student audiences. Odyssey Showcase has been portraying Canadian social and cultural experiences for a quarter century by featuring the voices, stories, and history of diverse communities, through artistic expression.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public with limited seating available.