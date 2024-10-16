ByWard Market's Oz Kafe closes after owing NCC thousands in rent

Late-night dining staple Oz Kafe has closed after the ByWard Market restaurant was unable to pay nearly $40,000 in rent to its landlord, the National Capital Commission.

A statement from an NCC spokesperson on Wednesday says "after multiple attempts to find a solution" it had to terminate the lease inside the courtyard on York Street.

"The NCC intends to market the space at the earliest opportunity," the NCC said in an email.

A letter on the door of the restaurant says the restaurant owes arrears in rent, taxes and other charges amounting to $38,354. The business was given a deadline of Oct. 10 to pay the amount in full.

The restaurant's website and OpenTable are no longer active.

A sign in front of Oz Kafe on Oct. 16, 2024. (William Eltherington/CTV News Ottawa)

The restaurant has been located at 10 York Street since 2017 after moving from its former location on Elgin Street. The restaurant was known for its cocktails and European-inspired fine dining dishes.

It is among other restaurants and businesses in the market that have struggled to stay open, with many blaming rising costs and a decrease in pedestrian traffic in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.

High-end fashion boutique Cantas Fashion, butcher Saslove's Meat Market and the Courtyard Restaurant are among the other businesses in the ByWard Market that have shut their doors this year.