OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • ByWard Market's Oz Kafe closes after owing NCC thousands in rent

    Oz Kafe on Oct. 16, 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Oz Kafe on Oct. 16, 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Late-night dining staple Oz Kafe has closed after the ByWard Market restaurant was unable to pay nearly $40,000 in rent to its landlord, the National Capital Commission.

    A statement from an NCC spokesperson on Wednesday says "after multiple attempts to find a solution" it had to terminate the lease inside the courtyard on York Street.

    "The NCC intends to market the space at the earliest opportunity," the NCC said in an email.

    A letter on the door of the restaurant says the restaurant owes arrears in rent, taxes and other charges amounting to $38,354. The business was given a deadline of Oct. 10 to pay the amount in full.

    The restaurant's website and OpenTable are no longer active.

    A sign in front of Oz Kafe on Oct. 16, 2024. (William Eltherington/CTV News Ottawa)

    The restaurant has been located at 10 York Street since 2017 after moving from its former location on Elgin Street. The restaurant was known for its cocktails and European-inspired fine dining dishes.

    It is among other restaurants and businesses in the market that have struggled to stay open, with many blaming rising costs and a decrease in pedestrian traffic in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    High-end fashion boutique Cantas Fashion, butcher Saslove's Meat Market and the Courtyard Restaurant are among the other businesses in the ByWard Market that have shut their doors this year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News