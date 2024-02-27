New report suggests majority of shoppers still wary of online marketplaces
While nearly a third of Ontarians have considered using peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace sites like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji in search of a deal — specifically because of the rising cost of living — most are reluctant to do so.
Jamie-Lynn Eckhardt says she would never meet someone in person based on an online sale.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"I don't want to meet a random person in a parking lot that I've never met for a $20 chair off of Kijiji," she said.
Like many others, she has concerns. "I think as a woman buying things online, there's definitely a safety component to it and I value my safety. So I would just rather not," she tells CTV News Ottawa.
Findings from the Ontario Benchmark Report on Trust in Peer-to-Peer Marketplace Transactions found that three quarters (74 per cent) of Ontarians are uncomfortable when it comes to meeting up in-person to complete transactions and exchange goods.
Issued by portable digital identity platform goConfirm in partnership with Angus Reid, the report released Tuesday finds that 60 per cent of Ontarians are uncomfortable organizing in-person meetups to exchange goods purchased via online P2P marketplaces because of increased news reports on trending scams and frauds across popular platforms.
According to the report, women are more likely to feel uncomfortable (79 per cent) than men are (67 per cent) when it comes to organizing in-person meetups to exchange goods.
"I think peer-to-peer marketplaces have so much power to bring people together to allow for the second-hand economy to really thrive. And I think the fact that people are beginning to get concerned about what's happening there and shy away from using them as much as they can is a real lost opportunity," Kirk Simpson, cofounder and CEO of goConfirm, tells CTV News Ottawa.
Among those who feel uneasy about completing P2P transactions in-person, verifying the identity of a marketplace seller or buyer was identified as a solution that would make more than three quarters (78 per cent) of respondents feel more comfortable, according to goConfirm.
Brian Peterkin uses online marketplace sites often, and says he stays vigilant.
"It's really good deals and it works," he tells CTV News Ottawa. "I might go with a friend, but I am not worried. I just go because when you deal with the people (such as) on the phone, you can get a sense of their sincerity and honesty."
The Ottawa Police Service has created 'Safe Trade Zones' at Police Stations in Orléans, Kanata, and at headquarters on Elgin Street. While not monitored 24/7, police say the idea is to take transaction away from secluded parking lots of private residences
In December, police warned of an increase in personal robberies, linked to online marketplaces.
The police service suggests :
- Consult the profile of the buyer/seller to see if they have an established profile. Use caution when dealing with newly created accounts.
- Check the buyer/seller's reviews or ratings to see if there are red flags.
- If the price of the item seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don't proceed with the sale.
- Meet during daylight hours if you're planning to meet in person. Any last-minute changes to the location should also be considered a red flag. We recommend you walk away from the exchange rather than go to a second location.
- Avoid vacant parking lots or properties when you meet with the other party.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Soaring temperatures in Ottawa to be quickly followed by freezing cold
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh deserves credit for pulling off pharmacare deal with Trudeau, now what will Poilievre do?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Burger chain Wendy's looking to test surge pricing at U.S. restaurants as early as next year
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
Prince William pulls out of godfather's memorial service due to 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
-
N.S. auditor calls RCMP over 'concealment' by provincial Liberals of misuse of funds
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
Toronto
-
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
-
Toronto police appeal for info in double homicide
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunned
A second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
Montreal
-
After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
-
MISSING
MISSING Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jerome Tuesday afternoon.
-
Proposed Quebec language rules will lead to fewer products, higher prices: lawyer
Proposed Quebec regulations that would require more French markings on consumer products will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for things such as home appliances, according to an industry group and a Montreal lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist ‘exposed patients to harm,’ fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
North Bay-area motorist who drove ‘erratically’ before crash dies from their injuries
A 51-year-old driver who crashed their vehicle on Highway 63 earlier this month has died of their injuries.
-
Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.
Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Clarifying the confusion: Why the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor show was promoted, despite being cancelled
For the second year in a row, the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor Show received widespread online promotion but the event was never actually planned to take place.
-
'97 per cent in favour': Central Elgin workers prepare to strike after bargaining impasse with municipality
Central Elgin municipal workers said they’ll hit the picket line on March 11 if their employer doesn’t meet their demands around wages and benefit enhancements.
-
Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
Winnipeg
-
'A stretch of resources': Winnipeg shelters feeling impact from increase in asylum seekers
A growing number of asylum seekers is putting pressure on Winnipeg’s already strained shelter system.
-
Manitoba couples open the barn doors for AirBnb seekers
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
-
$9M worth of cocaine found in suitcases at Winnipeg airport
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport, marking the largest seizure of narcotics at an airport in Prairie history.
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
-
'It continues to grow as a waste site': Neighbours frustrated with mess at Bathurst Drive encampment
People in the Bathurst Drive area of north Waterloo say they’ve had enough with a massive pile of garbage at an encampment site located in the green space behind an office park.
-
50 years later: Reckless rampage in Elmira, Ont. leads to restorative justice movement
It’s been 50 years since a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira changed the Canadian justice system forever.
Calgary
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?
Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshop
Hundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
-
NDP says minister appointed Sask. Party supporter to human rights commission
Saskatchewan's Justice Minister is receiving criticism after she appointed the former head of her local Sask. Party chapter to the province's human rights commission.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
-
Body found in south Edmonton home on Monday night
The body of a man was found in a south Edmonton home on Monday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. club cancels comedy show after group's Robert Pickton T-shirt causes outrage
A comedy club in New Westminster, B.C., has cancelled an upcoming show following outrage over the performers' sale of Robert Pickton T-shirts.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown Vancouver
Organizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
His son died in a 2021 B.C. crane tragedy. He wants to know why they still happen
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
NDP says minister appointed Sask. Party supporter to human rights commission
Saskatchewan's Justice Minister is receiving criticism after she appointed the former head of her local Sask. Party chapter to the province's human rights commission.
-
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.