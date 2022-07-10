New program connects Indigenous youth with technology

New program connects Indigenous youth with technology

The Keays family is learning about robotics at an IndigeSTEAM workshop in Ottawa, July 10, 2022. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) The Keays family is learning about robotics at an IndigeSTEAM workshop in Ottawa, July 10, 2022. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina