

CTV Ottawa





As of today, Tuesday, December 18, Canadians will find it harder to get away with impaired driving. New rules that increase penalties and expand police powers to demand breath samples take effect across Canada. Legislation, which passed in June at the same time as new rules for drug-impaired driving, is intended to curb injuries and death by helping police catch drivers with more than the legal limit of alcohol in their bloodstreams. It gives police officers the right to ask for a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop, lowering the bar from the previous legislation, which required that an officer have reasonable suspicion that a person had been drinking.

