New driver facing impaired driving charges in Pembroke, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police says a 17-year-old driver is facing impaired driving charges after being stopped in Pembroke, Ont. Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call around 2:15 a.m. reporting a possible impaired driver in the city's west end. When the responding officers located and stopped the vehicle, they conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test before conducting further testing at the detachment, OPP adds.

The resident of White Lake is facing charges, vehicle impoundment and driver’s licence impoundment for seven days, police say.

The accused was released to a parent and is scheduled to appear in Youth Court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 11.