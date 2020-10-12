OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public health is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thanksgiving Monday, more than double the figure reported on Sunday.

Sunday's case count of 54 new cases was the lowest number of new cases seen in the city all month, but on Monday, the figure jumped back to the triple digits.

It is unclear how many tests led to this new number, as public data shared by OPH only includes testing figures up to Oct. 7. There was no COVID-19 update from the province on Monday because of the holiday.

The latest figures bring Ottawa's total COVID-19 case count to 5,546 laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. There has been an average of 108 new cases reported daily between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. The average daily case count in the seven days between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 was 91.

No new deaths were reported on Monday. Ottawa's death toll stands at 297 residents.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

One additional person was admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours with COVID-19 complications. OPH says 38 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and nine are in intensive care.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, 101 per cent of all acute hospital beds across the city's health-care system were occupied as of Oct. 7, including 44 per cent of ICU beds and 15 per cent of ICU ventilator beds.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose slightly on Monday, to 838 from 816 reported on Sunday.

Another 98 people have recovered from COVID-19, OPH says, bringing the city's recovery rate to 4,411 resolved cases.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category.

0-9 years old: 15 new cases (346 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (555 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 22 new cases (1,220 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 18 new cases (751 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 17 new cases (704 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 8 new cases (627 cases total)

60-69-years-old: 8 new cases (444 cases total)

70-79 years-old: 3 new cases (293 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 4 new cases (356 cases total)

90+ years old: 3 new cases (246 cases total)

The ages of four cases are still unknown.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 69 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at a Christian Horizons location and at École publique Le Transit Le CAP. The outbreak at Berrigan Public School has ended.

There are three active community outbreaks at unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Orleans Andrew Fleck Children's Services – Kilborn Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire publique Louis-Riel École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École publique Le Transit Le CAP (NEW) École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Ecole secondaire Catholique Garneau Garderie Tunney's Daycare La Coccinelle – Notre Place La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Little School Daycare MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs Service A L'Enfance Aladin Childcare Services Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Luke School WeeWatch Orleans 2

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 5 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa - 6 Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Chapel Hill retirement home Christian Horizons 9 (NEW) Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Fairfield Retirement Home Garry J. Armstrong Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus ER Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor Promenade Retirement Residence The Ravines retirement home Rideau Place Rooming House Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Stittsville Seniors' Residence by Revera Tamir Foundation Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).