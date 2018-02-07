

CTV Ottawa





Students at Glashan public school held a special send-off party for Team Canada Wednesday.

The student body organized an assembly to get their classmates excited for the games. Two Olympians, Derek O'Farrell and Cameron Smedley, were invited to tell their Olympic stories as well as Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

"He just started in University," said Will Brooks about Olympian Derek O'Farrell. "I'm starting at 12 so that gives me a lot of room to improve and get better."

The students and staff signed an Olympic flag that a member of curling's Team Homan will take with them to South Korea and place inside Canada House.

"It reinvigorates you to dig deep and make sure you are focusing on elevating your game to where it needs to be," said O'Farrell about support from home during the games.

The games officially get underway on Thursday with the start of the opening ceremony.