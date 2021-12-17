Ottawa’s top doctor is imposing new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has issued a letter of instruction that reinstates 50 per cent capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, effective Monday.

“Waiting to take action means waiting until it’s too late,” she said on Friday. “We’re on the worst possible curve.”

Ottawa saw 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after recording 199 on Thursday. Although hospitalizations remain low, public health experts expect them to rise.

Etches said the new restrictions are necessary to protect residents and reduce Omicron’s potential impact on the health care system.

“Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator,” Etches said. “We expect to see the impact on local hospitals in the coming weeks.”

The following settings in Ottawa will have capacity and physical distancing requirements of 50 per cent starting 12:01 a.m. Monday:

Meetings and event spaces, including conference and convention centres

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities

Personal care services, such as hair salons, barber shops, beauty salons, piercing services and tattoo studios

Indoor recreational amenities and indoor facilities use for sports and recreational fitness activities including areas for spectators within those facilities

Indoor clubhouses affiliated with outdoor recreational amenities

Indoor concert venues, theaters and cinemas

Museums, galleries and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Indoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festival and similar events, and

Faith-based organizations and places of worship

People must be able to maintain a physical distance of two metres in all the above facilities, in addition to not exceeding 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and bars will also face new restrictions. Patrons must be seated at all times when consuming food and drinks, and no more than six people are allowed per table.

Etches urged people in Ottawa to keep gatherings as small as possible and limit their number of close contacts. She said regulating the number of people at indoor private gatherings is a provincial matter.

Etches' announcement comes ahead of a news conference by Premier Doug Ford later Friday afternoon.

The province is considering reducing capacity limits in restaurants, bars and gyms and cutting the limit on private gatherings to 10 from 25, sources said.

“If the province comes out with similar changes, that’s positive. We think they’re needed in Ottawa,” Etches said.

She said if the provincial and local restrictions differ, the stronger measure will apply.

Etches also asks people to suspend participation in indoor team sports and team play "for the time being," and to not attend large venues.

On Friday, Ontario reported a significant jump in cases to more than 3,100. That's more than double the number on Tuesday, which saw 1,429 new cases.

OTTAWA BYLAW

Ottawa Bylaw officers will be deployed to enforce the new restrictions on businesses during the holiday season.

"The dedicated team will be redeployed starting Monday," said Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman.

"Primarily we're responding to complaints and information received from the public for non-compliance, and that's where we'll continue to focus on efforts on in those areas."

The city of Ottawa says residents with complaints can call 311 to inform the city of non-compliance by businesses.

"Bylaw is always at the ready to go and enforce the laws," said Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's new general manager of community and protective services.