Neighbours using kayaks came to the rescue of the driver of a vehicle that crashed through the ice of the Rideau River in Manotick.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on the Rideau River early Sunday evening.

Witnesses tell CTV News Ottawa a car driving on the ice went through the ice and into the cold waters. A photo showed the driver standing on the vehicle as it sunk into the water.

The driver was safely rescued by alert neighbours using kayaks.

Paramedics say the female driver of the vehicle declined treatment at the scene.

The Ottawa Police marine dive team tweeted a vehicle went through the ice in the south end.

"Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking," said police.

"Another reminder that 'No Ice Is Safe Ice. Please use extreme caution this winter season."