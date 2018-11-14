

CTV Ottawa





A dispute between neighbours is boiling over in the Glebe over what type of house should be built.

Hassan Moghadam bought the property at 21 Broadway Avenue. He plans to tear the red brick house down and build a new modern house.

“I really like that French European British style home,” he says. The plans include a 3-storey flat roof, no porch and it will be built with brick, stone, and copper. The building will also be built closer to the sidewalk than the other homes on the street.

Moghadam says, “What we designed with the brick and the color of the brick we are choosing and the style of the modeling, it will fit in (the neighborhood).”

But residents who live on Broadway currently say it does not respect the historical neighborhood bylaw overlay.

A group of neighbours joined forces and took their fight to stop the construction of the new house to the city, as well as to a provincial building tribunal that has final say on whether a project can be built. The neighbours lost their case, but the tribunal’s final decision is due in January.

Dominique Milne says, “It’s going to be massive. It will change the look and feel of the property.”

Neighbour Bernie Sander says “you suppose want to move into a mature neighborhood- you do to appreciate the look and be part of the neighborhood Moghadam.”

They are also worried it will change the streetscape.

“It absolutely sets a precedent. This house will come all the way out and be incredibly out of place,” says Martine Mowat.

To pay for the legal fees- neighbours created a Go Fund Me page.

Moghadam says he has gotten the necessary variances from the city- has not broken any by-laws.

He says, “It got out of hand and it was difficulty to accept that so many people are against you.”

Due to the delay caused by the dispute, shovels will not be in the ground until at least the spring.

This was also a personal fight to show the children we have to stand up for what we believe in. we own the property. We have worked very hard to get here,” says Moghadam.