OTTAWA -- People who need second doses of COVID-19 vaccine can drop into a city-run clinic on Thursday, no appointment necessary.

The city has 2,700 walk-in appointments available Thursday at seven clinics across the city for people who need second doses of the vaccine.

Here are the locations and number of appoinments available:

Canadian Tire Centre - 22

Eva James Community Centre - 443

Nepean Sportsplex Halls A and B - 365

Nepean Sportsplex rink - 396

Orleans YMCA - 105

Ottawa City Hall - 385

uOttawa Minto Sports Complex - 984

Last weekend, the city opened up drop-in appointments at its community clinics for first doses only. That's still the case; all city clinics are offering drop-ins for first doses.

But Thursday is the first day Ottawa Public Health is inviting people for second doses to drop in without appointments.

The list of locations will change based on availability and will be updated daily by Ottawa Public Health.

ICYMI: #OttCity residents age 12+ can now drop in at select community clinic for a first or second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine! https://t.co/gJ2kq2NZLs

That's right, the options to get your vaccine just keep growing.

Check out today's drop-in availability! pic.twitter.com/eNliGFRB9n — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) July 15, 2021

It marks another new step in the city's efforts to get people fully vaccinated. More than 80 per cent of eligible people have received one dose. Just under 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.