Nearly 900 students unite for a ‘Walk Till Justice’ march in Kanata
When the theatre lights came on, it took a moment for Victoria Muzuva to collect herself.
"I know the story, we talk about it at school, but to see it personified, it shook me," said Muzuva.
The high school student is talking about the movie Till, based on the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was murdered in Mississippi in the 1950s. His death became a catalyst for the civil rights movement.
Here in Kanata, the movie was used an education tool for students at All Saint’s High School.
"It’s really nice to see the community come together," said student Oliver Chavot. "It definitely opened my eyes when we saw the impact Emmett Till’s death had."
Nearly 900 students and staff attended the special screening. Teacher Ann Marie Vennaste says the day was meant to educate and inspire conversations around anti-Black racism.
Each student participated in a 'Walk Till Justice' march as a show of unity for Black students to feel seen and heard in the community.
"We wanted it to be for everybody, so everybody can learn and grow and have a different perspective and I think that’s what inspiring change is all about," said Vennaste. "I can’t think of a better way than what we are doing today."
This is just one of the activities the school has engaged in to keep the conversations going beyond Black History Month. The students also created handmade posters displayed throughout the school as a dedication to Emmett Till.
Fifteen-year old Sonny Gudeta made one, inspired to learn and share more about Till's history.
"Remembering Till and his story will allow us to know what it was like before and what we need to do for the future," he said.
Situated at the centre of the school’s foyer is a pledge of solidarity to stand up against racism, hatred and injustice now and forever.
"I hope it just continues to grow and not just celebrating Black excellence in February but in every month at our school," said Madia O’Neill.
