Nearly 30,000 children waiting for appointments at CHEO

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.

Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says

Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.

5 things to know for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike, First Nations investigators find 'evidence of genocide,' and Toronto police charge four teens after a swarming attack. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina