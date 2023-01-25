Nearly 30,000 children waiting for appointments at CHEO
There are tens of thousands of children in our region waiting for appointments at CHEO and many of them are waiting longer than doctors recommend.
The children's hospital is calling it a hidden crisis. Close to 30,000 children are affected by the backlog and as time passes, their conditions can become worse.
According to data from CHEO, there are more than 23,000 children waiting for follow-up appointments at the hospital and roughly 65 per cent of them have been waiting longer than is clinically recommended. In addition, 14,000 children still haven’t had their first visits, and 60 per cent of them have also been waiting longer than recommended.
"We're really quite worried," said Stephanie Carter, director of ambulatory care at CHEO. "These kids are waiting at home, they're waiting with a diverse set of conditions, and it makes it really difficult to shine a light on that, but we really do need to call attention to that."
It comes as pediatric hospitals across Ontario are calling for help and decrying the state of health care in Ontario.
Carter says the issue gets worse with each passing year.
"We do need more resources," she said. "Right now, we get 45,000 requests for care a year. We have capacity to serve about 35,000, so, as you can imagine, that means that every year we're growing the wait list longer and longer."
CHEO says waitlists were a problem before the pandemic, but the increased demands on the hospital have worsened the situation. The percentage of patients waiting longer than recommended has grown from around 45 per cent pre-pandemic to more than 60 per cent now.
The hospital is slowly working its way back to normal after cancelling surgeries for months amid a wave of respiratory illnesses. Last week, it resumed care for older teenagers after sending them to adult hospitals.
"Even in this past surge of viral activity, what we had to do was close and reduce care in many of our outpatient services to free up clinicians and physicians to go and support in the areas where demand was spiking," said Carter. "That means the kids that were waiting for care in our clinics are going to now wait even longer."
The waitlist for surgeries is more than 2,000 children long at CHEO alone.
Carter says parents should work with their primary care providers whenever possible, and know that CHEO is committed to addressing the backlog.
"We're committed to advocating for the funding and support that we need to be able to see these kids in a timely manner," she said.
Despite the backlog, the hospital stresses that children who need emergency care will get it.
"All children and youth requiring emergency care, whether for medical, surgical or mental health concerns, can come to the CHEO Emergency Department," CHEO said in a news release on Jan. 17. "Families can also continue to seek emergency care at any of the region’s hospitals that may be closer to home."
The hospital has a resource list for parents to know when to come to the emergency room.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Nearly 30,000 children waiting for appointments at CHEO
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
5 things to know for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike, First Nations investigators find 'evidence of genocide,' and Toronto police charge four teens after a swarming attack. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
Toronto
-
Storm to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to southern Ontario today
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on some areas in southern Ontario today.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke late last night.
-
Here are the bus and school cancellations due to the Ontario snowstorm
Ontario school board class and bus cancellations due to the incoming snowstorm.
Montreal
-
Steep rise in reports of stolen vehicles in Montreal
Montreal police have released new statistics showing a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.
-
West-Island strip mall seriously damaged by 2nd alarm fire
Montreal firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall on Montreal’s West Island.
-
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
London
-
Buses cancelled, some schools closed as snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario
Buses are cancelled and schools are closed across the region while a snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.
-
19-year-old charged after driving 145 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone
A teenaged driver has lost their licence for one month after police allegedly caught them stunt driving in Bruce County earlier this month, according to OPP.
-
NHL commissioner Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation 'really close to the end'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting 'really close to the end.'
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
The community initiative connecting young Manitobans with mental health care
A community-based initiative is connecting young Manitobans with mental health care and other supports -- all under the same roof.
Kitchener
-
'It's very devastating': Fergus business reeling after theft
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Waterloo region and Guelph, up to 20 cm expected
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police
Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Punjabi Community Health Services launches new campaign to help Calgary South Asians struggling with mental health
A Calgary non-profit has launched a new campaign to address the growing need for mental-health support for those in the South Asian community.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
'Involve us in the process': Fairhaven pastor feels residents were left out of Wellness Centre discussion
With the emergency wellness centre (EWC) open now for almost six weeks in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, there are tensions surfacing between some living in the neighbourhood and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the facility.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
Edmonton
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
-
Alberta NDP says it would scrap COVID-19 review panel if party wins election
Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says if her NDP was to win the spring election, it would scrap a COVID-19 review panel led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning.
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
Vancouver
-
New Vancouver mayor tempers expectations in first State of the City address
In his first major speech as Vancouver mayor, Ken Sim delivered a State of the City address at a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Thursday.
-
Traffic pollution may be affecting our brains, say UBC and UVic researchers
Drivers who are frequently caught in heavy traffic can do their brain a favour by rolling up their windows and planning a less congested route, suggests research by UBC and the University of Victoria.
-
Frustrated drivers interfered with efforts to save a life on the Alex Fraser Bridge, police say
Police in Delta are criticizing drivers who impeded their negotiations with a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Alex Fraser Bridge Monday.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.