OTTAWA -- Residents will soon be able to enjoy a physical distancing walk, run and bike ride along the Rideau Canal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission says it’s developing a plan to close parts of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicle traffic.

Ecology Ottawa, Ottawa Councillors and residents have called on the NCC and the City of Ottawa to close roads to motor vehicles so people can get some exercise while practicing physical distancing.

The NCC says it is not currently considering closing either the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway or the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway to motor vehicle traffic.

“Due to advice from public health agencies, logistical challenges, staffing requirements and the need to ensure continued access for transit and emergency services.”

The NCC says it's working with stakeholders and partners to develop the pilot project to close parts of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicle traffic during the pandemic.

Mayor Jim Watson told News Talk 580 CFRA’s “Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts” that the City of Ottawa has no objections if the NCC wants to close its parkways to vehicles.

“The NCC is quite free to open some of their parkways and pathways. We’d have no objections, as long as they follow the procedure,” said Watson on Tuesday.

“We have to make sure a fire truck can get through the barricades.”

The NCC has closed Gatineau Park until further notice. All NCC Urban Parks and parking lots at parks in the Greenbelt are closed.