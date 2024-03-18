NCC removing huts from Rideau Canal this week; expect traffic disruptions

It's the official end of the season for the Rideau Canal Skateway as the huts installed along the canal are removed.

This year's skating season had just 10 days of skating and never saw the full length of the Skateway open once. It is the shortest season with active skating days on record, behind the 2023 skating season, during which the Skateway did not open for skating once.

To accommodate removal of equipment from the canal, the National Capital Commission says there will be intermittent road closures on Colonel By Drive and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway this week.

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Schedule: 7 a.m. to noon

Location: Colonel By Drive, Rideau Street to Daly Street

Schedule: noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Colonel By Drive, Daly Street to Main Street

Impact on motorists: Single-lane closure (southbound). Flag operators will be in place to coordinate traffic flow through the northbound lane.

Impact on pedestrians and cyclists: Expect detours for pedestrians and cyclists.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Schedule: 7 a.m. to noon

Location: Colonel By Drive, south of the Bronson Avenue bridge

Schedule: noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Preston Street to Lakeside Avenue

Impact on motorists: Single-lane closure (southbound). Flag operators will be in place to coordinate traffic flow through the northbound lane.

Impact on pedestrians and cyclists: Expect detours for pedestrians and cyclists.

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Schedule: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Princess Patricia Way (both directions)

Impact on motorists: Full and single lane closures; motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

Impact on pedestrians and cyclists: Expect detours for pedestrians and cyclists.

Friday, March 22, 2024

Schedule: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Princess Patricia Way (both directions)

Impact on motorists: Full closure; motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

Impact on pedestrians and cyclists: None.