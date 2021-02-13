OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission will be reopening a part of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicles next week after closing it during the day to allow residents to get physically distanced exercise outdoors.

The NCC closed off a stretch of the driveway from Somerset Street to Fifth Avenue daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Jan. 23, to give residents in some of the most densely populated neighbourhoods in Ottawa a place to get outdoors for a run or a walk while allowing room to keep apart from others under Ontario's stay-at-home order.

The order ends at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16 and the NCC says they will also be ending the daily closures during the work week.

"As of Tuesday, Feb. 16, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will move to active use only on weekends, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street, until further notice," the National Capital Commission said in a tweet. "Our effort to provide more space for those living in the densest part of the Capital to get outdoors to exercise will continue during peak times observed on weekends, with far less use observed on weekdays."

The NCC says it still has many winter offerings for those looking to get outside and get some exercise.

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Capital Commission (NCC) has increased its winter offerings throughout the National Capital Region. From the Greenbelt to Gatineau Park, and through increased funding to the Urban Winter Trails Alliance, there are more than 450 km of winter trails on offer," the NCC said on its website.