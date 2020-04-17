OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is closing a stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway in an effort to give neighbours more space to practice physical distancing outdoors.

In a statement on its website, the NCC says the road will be closed to vehicles between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Saturday. These closures will remain in effect until April 26.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained. Drivers will also still be able to cross the Pretoria Bridge.

The NCC says the move is meant to give residents who live in the high-density areas near the Driveway the chance to get outdoors while still safely staying away from others.

"We ask that only local residents living in adjacent neighbourhoods access the Queen Elizabeth Driveway during this pilot project. Other members of the public should not seek to drive there as a destination," the NCC said.



Closure map courtesy of the National Capital Commission

Depending on how people choose to use this space, the NCC may expand the project.

"Based on the outcomes of this pilot project, including the public’s compliance with the closure protocols around usage, as well as physical distancing directives, a decision to continue or end the road closure will then be made."

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters Wednesday Ottawa Public Health will be monitoring this pilot project.

"Our top advice is for everyone to maintain your distance from others. We're going to be monitoring the situation with the NCC as they try something out. If people are not keeping their distance from one another then it's not a workable option," Dr. Etches said. "The OPH team will be providing advice about how to do things safely. The logistics of that are up to the NCC."

The NCC has said it has no plans to close parkways like the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway or the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway to motor vehicle traffic because it wants to ensure the flow of transit and emergency vehicles on those major routes.