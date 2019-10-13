NCC closes parkway temporarily after large crowds head to Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park (National Capital Commission)
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:08PM EDT
For the second day in a row – the parkway in Gatineau Park was temporarily closed because of heavy traffic.
Part of the annual Fall Rhapsody, busloads of visitors came to the park to enjoy the spectacular fall colours in the area.
The National Capital Commission is running free shuttle buses from the Supreme Court on Wellington Street, to the busiest spots in the park.
At times there was a wait of over one hour to get on a shuttle.
Around noon, the NCC tweeting out that “traffic exceeded network capacity,” and the entrance at Boulevard des Allumettières was "Intermittently" closed.
Fall Rhapsody continues Monday.