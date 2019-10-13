

CTV Ottawa





For the second day in a row – the parkway in Gatineau Park was temporarily closed because of heavy traffic.

Part of the annual Fall Rhapsody, busloads of visitors came to the park to enjoy the spectacular fall colours in the area.

The National Capital Commission is running free shuttle buses from the Supreme Court on Wellington Street, to the busiest spots in the park.

At times there was a wait of over one hour to get on a shuttle.

The free NCC shuttle is very popular. Some @STOGatineau buses are at capacity. Please be patient as delays are to be expected. #FallRhapsody pic.twitter.com/5x2AHoa2fh — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) October 13, 2019

Around noon, the NCC tweeting out that “traffic exceeded network capacity,” and the entrance at Boulevard des Allumettières was "Intermittently" closed.

Intermittent closures of the #GatineauPark parkways at the Boul. des Allumettières entrance. Traffic exceeds network capacity. #FallRhapsody — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) October 13, 2019

Fall Rhapsody continues Monday.