NCC buys former Rideau Street Chapters building for $20M: sources

The National Capital Commission has purchased an empty storefront at the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive that was once occupied by Chapters, CTV News has learned.

The Chapters on Rideau Street had been in business since 1996, but closed in 2022 when parent company Indigo opened a new store in the CF Rideau Centre mall across the street.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa that the NCC purchased the property at 47 Rideau St. for more than $20 million.

It's unclear what the NCC plans to do with the space, but sources say the Crown corporation will be seeking tenants.

The NCC is the largest property owner in the national capital region. It owns more than 1,600 properties in Ottawa and Gatineau, including several commercial, residential and heritage buildings, in addition to the capital's six official residences.

According to the NCC's 2022-2023 annual report, commercial property leasing in the last fiscal year brought in $19.8 million in revenue.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.