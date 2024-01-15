OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • NCC buys former Rideau Street Chapters building for $20M: sources

    Sources tell CTV News Ottawa the former Chapters on Rideau Street has been purchased by the National Capital Commission. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) Sources tell CTV News Ottawa the former Chapters on Rideau Street has been purchased by the National Capital Commission. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The National Capital Commission has purchased an empty storefront at the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive that was once occupied by Chapters, CTV News has learned.

    The Chapters on Rideau Street had been in business since 1996, but closed in 2022 when parent company Indigo opened a new store in the CF Rideau Centre mall across the street.

    Sources tell CTV News Ottawa that the NCC purchased the property at 47 Rideau St. for more than $20 million.

    It's unclear what the NCC plans to do with the space, but sources say the Crown corporation will be seeking tenants.

    The NCC is the largest property owner in the national capital region. It owns more than 1,600 properties in Ottawa and Gatineau, including several commercial, residential and heritage buildings, in addition to the capital's six official residences.

    According to the NCC's 2022-2023 annual report, commercial property leasing in the last fiscal year brought in $19.8 million in revenue.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News