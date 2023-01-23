Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for January 23, 2023

Torresella Brut Prosecco, Orin Swift Abstract 2020, Icellars Estate Winery Reserve Red 2019, Nozeco Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine, Josh Cellars Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Torresella Brut Prosecco, Orin Swift Abstract 2020, Icellars Estate Winery Reserve Red 2019, Nozeco Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine, Josh Cellars Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina