ALMONTE, ONT -- A popular music school in Almonte, where you could learn anything from the clarinet to the ukulele, is shutting down

Mississippi Mills Musicworks has been around since 2007, offering classes for people of all ages to get into music with a small store in the front to buy instruments and accessories.

Wendy Whitaker has owned the school for the past three years, buying it with her inheritance after her father passed away.

“Most people bought their first instrument here,” Whitaker said looking around at the empty store shelves.

The school had eight lesson rooms and even a private studio where locals could jam, Whitaker says this was just the right time to move on, after seeing the COVID-19 pandemic coming in March.

“It was the middle of March....and we were seeing this global reaction. They closed Mecca, seeing things like that. It was very big, very global,” Whitaker said.

“Looking at the nature of my business and knowing who you serve and what you do is very important....people do not want to go into a small room with 15 other people who might be coming in that day. I could see that this could be one of the last businesses re-opening down the road. And given the rent and the constants like that we were looking at how many months could we go. Will I have to go into debt?”

Whitaker said it was a tough call but she didn’t want to get a business loan to keep it afloat.

“The other choice was to keep it going and maybe negotiate with the landlord...But it still comes down to a business loan. If you’re a big corporation you get bailed out, if you’re a small business they’ll loan you money.”

“I really love it but I just didn’t want to go into debt and maybe compromise my family,” Whitaker said.

Former customers and musicians reminisced about the store while taking advantage of clearance prices on instruments during a sale on the sidewalk.

“I’m here to pick up a classroom set of ukuleles for the Mississippi Mills youth centre,” said Jane Torrance, a former councillor for the town of Mississippi Mills

“Musicworks was an integral part of the community providing lots of music lessons and opportunities for people who didn’t have them locally before,” said Torrance.

“We recognize that our businesses have to do what’s right for them for themselves personally. It’s a hard thing you know, knowing that we’re going to be losing businesses in our community when this is finished. It’s a sad day,” Torrance added.

Musician Chad Clifford has been coming to the store for years and is sad to see it go.

“When Wendy bought the store she started organizing different groups, community groups like jam night for adults and they had a youth one too. It was a big deal because besides kids coming in to get lessons and adults too, there were different groups. There was a garage band recording and different bands would meet in the back room to play,” Clifford said.

“When it’s gone you’re looking for it again for sure. Lets keep our fingers crossed another one like this opens because every town needs a music store,” he added.

Most of the music lessons have now moved online, which means most of the teachers can continue to keep working during the pandemic.

Whitaker says she’ll miss the musicians and students that helped make her school successful, but also hinted that her future could still involve music.

“In a few years, if nobody has got one going by then I’ll start one,” Whitaker said. “I’ve got a pretty good reputation!”

The business is for sale, in case someone is looking to keep music going in the small town, which Torrance hopes will happen.

“It’s been such a really great part of our community and I really hope somebody will take it over so kids and adults can continue to learn and be part of the vibrant community,” Torrance said.

For Whitaker, she’s going to take it easy for a while, and focus on family and cooking.

“I hardly made soup in the last three years. I love cooking,” she said with a laugh.

And she thanks the wonderful community for filling her soul with music.

“All the people that came in and that found music really powerful. That was awesome. So that’s what part I get to take away from here. Three years of amazing music.”