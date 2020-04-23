OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help locating an Ottawa teen, last seen nearly two weeks ago in Ottawa’s east-end.

Iliane Leblanc, 15, of Ottawa was last seen on April 10 in the area of Tulip Tree Way. Police say there are concerns for her safety.

She is described as white, approximately 5’0, medium build with long curly black hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.