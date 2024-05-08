Police investigating theft of camera, electronics from local business in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a local business in Pembroke, Ont. earlier this week.

It happened during the overnight hours of May 5 and May 6 in the 100 block of Pembroke Street West.

Police say the suspect entered the office and left with a Nikon brand camera with bag, a black ACER laptop, a portable PA system with a large speaker, money and a DYMO label maker.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.